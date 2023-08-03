President of Amhara Region express concern about “humanitarian loss”

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA -(BORKENA) – President of Amhara Region, Yilikal Kefale (PhD) said that killing one another in the Region has caused huge humanitarian loss. He has thus called for the immediate stop to the harassment and asked those who were involved in the actions to come to peaceful dialogue.

The chief administrator said this in a statement he made last Wednesday, 02 August 2023, in connection with the current security situation in the Region. Touching on the disruption of peace in the Region, he announced that the regional security structure and the defence force are on the move to “enforce law”.

“Poisonous propaganda of dragging the name of Defence Force through the mud is being disseminated,” said Dr. Yilikal. He also said that it “is inappropriate or illegal to provoke” the defence force and the regional security structure while they are on the move in the area. In a statement he made last Tuesday, Public Relation Director of the Defence Force, Colonel Getinet Adane has also raised the alleged “harassment” perpetrated against the Defence Force.

Colonel Getinet said in his statement that recently shots were fired twice against the army in Amhara Region. The first shots were fired while members of the North West Command Force were moving to visit the Gorgora project, two kilometres away from Chuahit area near a new church called “Semerech”

The attackers had their shots at the army from an area they thought was a high position and a commanding position, according to Colonel Getinet. The other attempt was at a spot named Dingay Mefcha (stone grinder) in the Koladiba area, to the Azezo exit while members of the Defence Force were driving back, the public relation director said. Getinet warned at length that the defence force would match back if it was confronted.

President of Amhara Regional State also said that apart from the said attack hurled against the defence force, the regional security structure has also faced similar problems. Yilikal said that the killing of one another being witnessed in the Region would cause huge humanitarian loss.

The chief administrator underscored that if the security problem in the Region has not been resolved peacefully, it will put the region into greater danger. He also expressed concern that with the progress of time the problem would bring about regional instability, lawlessness, and disruption of supplies of basic goods and medicines.

Dr. Yilikal said that the “harassment” that is happening “in every area” should stop. He called on all parties to “involve in peaceful dialogue”. It is to be recalled that the chief administrator made a similar call at the regular meeting of the Amhara Regional Council held a week ago.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel