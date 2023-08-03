Thursday, August 3, 2023
Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice statement

Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice has released a statement this week regarding the confrontation between Fano and the Ethiopian Defense Force.

Video : embedded from EZEMA youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video.

