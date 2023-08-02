DHL appointed Kidist Teklu Kemeshi as country Director

borkena
DHL, American founded German Logistic Company, announced this week that it has appointed Kidist Teklu Kemeshi as country Director to Ethiopia.
She is succeeding Silvio Weiland, who is taking a new role of Global Head of Product and Procurement, DHL Same Day in the US.
