WB President on Official Visit to Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Prime Minister received the World Bank President, Ajay Banga at his office and held discussion on expanding global lender’s scope of bilateral relation with Ethiopia. The premier briefed the WB president about the economic reforms and the progress Ethiopia has embarked on.

Abiy expressed his hope saying that the World Bank would be instrumental to the economic growth and expanding the scope of partnership with Ethiopia.

He further said that his country expects better concessional financing on the investment sector from International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of WB with a focus on private sector development.

The WB President who arrived here for a two-day official visit “commended Ethiopia’s focus on key development goals despite many challenges encountered domestically and in the global arena”.

Banga is expected to meet during his stay here government officials, including Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide, and Mamo Mihretu, Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia.

He will also meet with Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat to discuss ways to strengthen partnerships and collaborations between the World Bank and the African Union.

During his stay, Banga is expected to visit textile and shoe manufacturing facilities, malt production operations with ties to local farmers, and speak with CEOs and business leaders as part of a broader effort to increase private sector investment.

Banga is on his tour along with his team members that include Victoria Kwakwa, World Bank Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, and Mohamed Gouled, International Finance Corporation Vice President for Industries.

His next visit is reportedly to Nigeria.

