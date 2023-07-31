Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Ethiopian Airlines – fastest growing airline

borkena

Ethiopian Airlines is one of the fastest growing across the World. It managed to be profitable at a time when the airline industry was hit hard by the Corona pandemic. Why is Ethiopian Airlines the fastest growing airline?

Watch video below.

Video : embedded from Arts TV youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video.

Ethiopian News Video

