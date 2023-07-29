Farmers beaten by officials for requesting receipts after settling tax payments

Borcho Deka Kebele, Gera Woreda, Jimma Zone, is marked in the google map

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Wereda government officials and security forces flogged farmers who requested receipts after settling due taxes in Borcho Deka Kebele, Gera Woreda, Jimma Zone of Oromia Region, sources said.

Addis Maleda reported here yesterday 28 July 2023 that four farmers paid the legal tax but when they asked for receipts, there was no one who could respond to their request positively. So, what they did was to file complaints to the concerned body, according to Addis Maleda.

Though the farmers followed the legal procedure and submitted their complaints, the Woreda leaders and security forces kept quiet and called for an emergency meeting of the local community on July 25/2015 and utilised the forum for public flogging. The farmers who requested receipts received beating and human rights violations by administrative officials that were supposed to give service to the public.

Head of the Woreda Security Office, Dinqa Abaoli, stripped nude an elderly man of the four farmers in front of the gathered people. The Organizing Head of the Woreda Prosperity Party Office, Awol Jihad, also ordered the two young farmers to kneel down on the ground before the people, and when one of the two young men refused to do so, the official beat him, the eyewitnesses said.

Stating that the farmers were thrown into prison, the residents voiced demands that those who committed this heinous act be brought to justice immediately and that the arrested farmers be released.

Governor of Geran Woreda, Hawi Saeed confirmed to Addis Maleda about the incident and expressed sadness over the act.

Hawi further said that the individuals who committed the act do not represent the Woreda and the Oromo people and the act is unethical. He said that action would be taken against the Woreda officials and security forces who committed the crime.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel