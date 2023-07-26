Preparations underway to implement shift or rotation system in gov’t offices, institutions in Addis Ababa

From the web

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) Addis Maleda reported that civil servants working for Addis Ababa City Administration have made known their shift or schedule preferences to the Public Service and Human Resource Development Bureau.

There is an unofficial announcement from the government that there will not be a salary increment to civil servants. This has reportedly made it necessary for the City Administration to come up with a plan that aims at enabling workers to support their incomes by engaging themselves in part time jobs. That is reportedly the main reason for the City Administration to introduce a shift system at government institutions and offices.

The news source quoted its informants as saying that apart from supporting employees to improve their personal incomes, the new shift system would enable customers to get better and complete services.

Though it was said the new system of working in rotation would start during the new Ethiopian Budget Year, it has not yet been implemented, according to Addis Maleda.

Workers had discussions on the issue with administrative bodies. They requested early arrival at the workplace and leaving back home late in the evening. Thus, the workers expressed concern regarding security risk and shortage of transport services.

The workers said that the plan would be implemented in certain selected City Government institutions, which are frequented by many customers.

The Public Service and Human Resources Development Bureau of Addis Ababa City Administration told Addis Maleda that preparation has been underway to implement the plan. Discussions among the workers and the management bodies have been conducted in all 11 Sub-Cities, according to the news source.

Though the Bureau said the newly planned shift system would begin at the advent of this new Ethiopian Budget Year, it has not yet been implemented, Addis Maleda said.

The news source from the City Administration said that issues like security, transport, human resource, including dealings on rental giving and taking were raised in the course of the discussion. Further study is underway based on the aforementioned issues raised during the discussions, according to the news source.

The Public Service and Human Resources Development Bureau of Ababa City Administration, which is reluctant to reveal the significance of applying shift or rotation working systems, said that based on the outcome of the study the shift system would be applied, Addis Maleda said.

It is to be recalled that the City Administration pledged to serve the people better by working 16 hours a day.

