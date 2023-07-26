Putin , Abiy Ahmed met at Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg

borkena

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with Russian Federation president, Vladimir Putin, at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg. Abiy is in the country to attend the second Russia-Africa summit which is taking place between July 27 and July 28.

Video below from Sputnik Africa

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

Join our Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com