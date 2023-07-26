Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Putin , Abiy Ahmed met at Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg

borkena

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with Russian Federation president, Vladimir Putin, at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg. Abiy is in the country to attend the second Russia-Africa summit which is taking place between July 27 and July 28.

Video below from Sputnik Africa

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

