Monday, July 24, 2023
Updated:

Getachew Reda says TPLF forces being reorganized, Federal government demolishing gov’t structure in Amhara region ( embedded video)

borkena

Getachew Reda was in Denver, the United States, to celebrate ethnic Tigray cultural festival. On the occasion he made an open political speech. He told his audience that his administration is working to reorganize TPLF combatants using support from international community and the Federal government.

On the issue of Wolkaite and Raya, Getachew seems to be confident that it is the Federal government’s responsibility to return these areas to Tigray and that the Federal government is already demolishing structures in the Amhara region.

Part of his message is in the embedded video message (from twitter)


Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Ethiopian News Video

