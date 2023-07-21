Ethiopian special envoy to Japan presents letter of Credence 

Newly appointed Ethiopian Ambassador to Japan, Daba Debele, presenting credentials to e emperor of Japan, His Majesty Naruhito (Photo : Public Domain)

Daba Debele, Ethiopia’s new ambassador to Japan, has reportedly presented a letter of credence to the emperor of Japan, His Majesty Naruhito.

A news update from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia indicated that Ambassador Daba is appointed as “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Japan.”

The Ministry cited the Japanese emperor as reaffirming “the commitment of the Japanese Government to take Japan-Ethiopia relations to a new height…”

Emperor Naruhito made mention of “fond memories of world-renowned Ethiopian marathon legend Shambel Abebe Bikila during the Tokyo Olympics in 1964.”

Ambassador Daba Debele reportedly met with the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, H.E. Yasutoshi Nishimura after the credence presentation ceremony.

From the news update from MFAE. Japan has an interest in cooperation with Ethiopia in the areas of trade,investment and industrial development.

The new ambassador has also expressed Ethiopia’s interest in deepening mutually beneficial Ethio-Japan economic cooperation.

Sources indicate that the volume of Ethiopian export to Japan in 2021 was about $100 million the bulk of which was coffee. Oil seeds and flowers were also exported to Japan.

Ethiopia and Japan have over 80 years of diplomatic relation.

