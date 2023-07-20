Thursday, July 20, 2023
HomeEthiopian VideoHis Grace Abune Abraham statement, call for peace to renegade bishops in...
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

His Grace Abune Abraham statement, call for peace to renegade bishops in Tigray

borkena

In the video below is His Grace Abune Abraham’s statement and a call for peace extended to renegade Bishops in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

He urged them to sit for talks and resolve the issue rather than taking a path that would harm the Unity and sanctity of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

Last Sunday, four bishops in the Tigray region announced that they have elected ten Bishops ( five for services in the Tigray region and five for overseas). Ordination did not take place so far.

Video : embedded from EOTC youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com 

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing 

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News