His Grace Abune Abraham statement, call for peace to renegade bishops in Tigray

In the video below is His Grace Abune Abraham’s statement and a call for peace extended to renegade Bishops in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

He urged them to sit for talks and resolve the issue rather than taking a path that would harm the Unity and sanctity of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

Last Sunday, four bishops in the Tigray region announced that they have elected ten Bishops ( five for services in the Tigray region and five for overseas). Ordination did not take place so far.

