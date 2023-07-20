Thursday, July 20, 2023
Ejigayehu Shibabaw message about honoris causa award from Injibara University

borkena

Audio below is a message of gratitude from Ejigayehu Shibabaw after she heard news that Injibara University bestowed her with Honoris causa degree for her contribution in music.

Video : embedded from Al Ain Amharic youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

