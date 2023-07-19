Government officials fleeing Shewa-Robit Town

Goolge map of Shewa Robit

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Most of the government officials in Shewa-Robit Town Administration, North Showa Zone of Amhara Region have fled the town to Debre-Birhan Town and Addis Ababa, sources said.

Addis Maleda reported here yesterday that officials including the mayor of the town and the security institutions left Shewa-Robit Town for Addis Ababa and Debre-Birhan, a town 130 km far from the capital, Addis Ababa.

Residents told Addis Maleda that the officials started fleeing the town after head of the security sector, Abdu Hussain, was shot dead by unknown armed men on July 04, 2023.

Following the incidents, town’s residents have not been able to get regular services including possessing IDs in various government institutions like Kebele, mayor’s office, police stations and other service rendering places for there are no officials around. Many of the people reportedly walk back home without receiving services due to the absence of officials.

The residents further said that apart from some members of the Defense Force, no police and militia members are seen in the town. Most of the police and militia members fled Shewa-Robit. Those who didn’t run away have kept themselves at their homes, according to sources.

“There is no police force to ask if there are gun shots fired in and around the town. There is no body to process regular court proceedings,” said the residents approached by Addis Maleda. The residents are on alert watching their areas. They are reportedly making efforts to maintain peace in their respective localities.

Though there are some members of the Defense Forces strolling around the town, they are not able to ensure peace and security of the area but are staying alert for themselves.

Last Sunday night a militia member was killed by unidentified gunmen at the outskirt of the town. Then after, two militia members were murdered. Though things seem to be bewildering after the incidents, the major and recent murder of the security head, Abdu Hussien has spread chills among the officials in general and the security personnel in particular.

This has forced most members of the security forces to abandon their jobs and flee their home town.

Since the government has announced the law enforcement campaign saying that “there are extremist forces that are moving to overthrow the government of the Amhara region by force”, killings of government officials and members of the security forces have gone rampant across the region.

