Ethiopian PM pleas for peaceful resolution of dispute over land

Abiy Ahmed making speech after tree planting campaign, July 17, 2023. He claimed 566 million trees were planted across the country in a single day.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday made a plea for a peaceful resolution of the dispute over land.

He made a remark about the peace situation after his flag bearer “green legacy” tree planting campaign across the country in which he claimed that 566 million trees were planted across the country.

“…there are unclosed cases. As you all know, economically Ethiopian inherited poverty. In peace, [Ethiopian inherited ] conflict and war. It is a country that has inherited so many unanswered questions. So as to see that as an opportunity, and as citizens dedicated to resolving them all, it is important to understand the problem first,” Abiy Ahmed said, seizing the occasion to talk about what his administration described as “controversial” issue.

He then made his message more specific. He was talking about the “border” / “boundary” issue without naming names.

“For example,” he went on to say “there are areas where there is a boundary question. However, hereafter we should not allow for a person to die because of boundaries. If we allow a person to die because of land, …it will be difficult to make use of that land for good use or claim ownership over it,” he said.

From the developments since TPLF took power in Ethiopia in 1991, the two main areas of clash over identity ( and under the current system ethnic identity is linked to an exclusive ethnic based governments’ ownership of land” ) are Wolkait and Raya. Originally ethnic Amhara areas, these areas were forcefully (the government calls it “constitutionally”) included to the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

The areas are currently not in full control of the TPLF. There have been reports recently that the TPLF is mobilizing forces to claim these areas by force again. The situation has created a potentially explosive situation.

