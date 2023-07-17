Political parties call for immediate national dialogue

Leaders from five opposition parties during a joint press statement last week (Photo : Screenshot from EMS video)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Citizens are subjected to death and life predicament due to the fight being conducted by the government against Fano and Shene in Amhara and Oromia Regional States respectively, source said.

Five political parties stated at a joint statement they released last Thursday, 13 July 2023 that the fight the government has been engaged in has disrupted the peace of the local regions and caused serious life loss and materials damages.

All Ethiopian Unity Party, Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party, Enat Party, Amhara Ghion Movement and One Ethiopia Democratic Party said in the statement they issued jointly here that the attack unleashed by government forces against Fano under the pretext of “irregular forces” has plunged the Amhara Region in to conflict zone.

Several innocent and peaceful citizens lost their lives due to the unending conflicts between the Defense Force and the “irregular forces”.

Moreover, killings of government appointees and officials through ambushes in the region have become the daily occurrence in Amhara Region.

Moreover, the parties said in their joint statement that the people have been leading miserable lives for four years in areas, Oromia region, which are under the control of the armed forces and tens of thousands of Amhara natives have also been brutally killed just because of their identity.

While the existing reality of Ethiopia is marked by the rampant killings of one another, the federal government and the two regional governments were unable to do anything other than making themselves busy in their non-stop meetings, the parties lamented.

The parties pointed out that the government has neither taken into account the current predicament nor tried to do whatever is possible to save Ethiopia from the impending disaster.

While the country is heading towards destruction and running into the abyss, the oration, “Ethiopia is at a high level and it is on its way to prosperity… No one will draw us back from our path of prosperity,” will not rescue the country. This rather speeds up its destruction.

The only solution to the current problems is that there should start a national dialogue between the government and the fighting forces including the legally recognized political parties where the friendly countries involved as observant, the parties said in their joint statement.

