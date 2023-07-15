President of Oromia says people never handover hard-won change to anyone

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Oromo people will never handover the hard-won change to anyone, said President of Oromia Region, Shimelis Abdisa. The president said this last Tuesday, 11 July 2023 while presenting the 2015 Ethiopian Fiscal Year performance report of the regional government to the Council of Oromia Regional State.

On the occasion one of the members of the Council raised the following question to the president. “The Oromo people have been called, ‘those with their time’ or ‘successors’ and named by others as the ones who are enjoying special privilege. What benefits do the people get compared to other Ethiopian citizens? How do you view this?”

In his response, the president said that the Oromo People have realized the change by devoting their blood and bones; and they will not hand over this change to anyone.

Shimelis said that the region has been deprived of its own property for many years due to lack of good governance, prevalence of malpractices and corruption. “The people have been deprived of their ownership rights. When we start responding to the people’s demand even if it is a little after the change and when we are making progress from day to day, our enemies have come up with phrases like, ‘those with their turn’, ‘ those with their time’. They do this to let us bow down”.

“We want to convey messages to our enemies, telling them not to get tired. We won’t flinch because of corridor talks and discontinue the travel we have embarked on towards prosperity,” he said.

“We tell those who spread their evil hands, and those who stand on the path of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to refrain from their actions. But if they decline to accept our advice and continue on their treacherous path, we will cut off their evil hands,” Shimelis warned.

Shimelis said that there is nothing special benefit the Oromo people have gotten. He reminded that over half of the people in the country live in the region by enjoying services the Oromo people are getting.

At length, Shimelis called on the officials in the region not to panic by the defamation campaign and work to transform the people.

