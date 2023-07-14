“No letter was written to Menbere Selama,” says secretary of the Tigray Diocese

borkena

Earlier this week, four Archbishops in Tigray , who are poised to ordain Bishops this Sunday in Aksum, declined to meet with a delegation led by his Holiness Abune Mathias , patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church.

Explaining why they declined to meet, secretary of the diocese in Tigray ( he is introduced as Secretary of menbere selama) says they did not receive a letter regarding the visit of His Holiness Abune Mathias.



The reporter in the video projected a view that the Ethiopian church is using His Holiness Abune Mathias to cover what was done to the people of Tigray.

The Ethiopian Church was not in any way involved in the war. In fact, the Church was pleading with the TPLF to avoid war and embrace peace before the TPLF launched an attack on several posts of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian Defense Force in November 2020.

Over 3000 Ethiopian soldiers were massacred in unsuspecting circumstances and that is something that many condemned. There is no report so far if the four Archbishops, who are now separating from the Ethiopian church, voiced concern advising the TPLF not to start war.

Ethiopian Church continues to make an effort to resolve the grievances of the Archbishops in Tigray peacefully. Yesterday, the Church called on the Federal government and Getachew Reda, Tigray region interim president ( he was appointed by Abiy Ahmed.)

