EHRC says human rights violation reached serious level

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said in its annual report that violations of rights have reached a serious level. The report released by the Commission yesterday 12 July 2023 compiled the human rights management from June 2014 to June 2015 Ethiopian Fiscal Year (EFY).

EHRC indicates in its report that the intensifying forced disappearances, cruelty, degradation and inhumane treatment, the proliferation of informal detention spots, as well as illegal arbitrary arrests and restrictions on rights have become very serious.

The Commission said that civilians were killed and sustained physical injuries by armed militants and government security forces following conflicts and attacks and disruption of peace in all regions starting from July 2014 through May 2015 EFY. Due to this, the people’s right to live has been at risk, the report said.

It is indicated in the report that Muslims Protestants who denounced the demolition of mosques in the new Sheger Town were killed and injured when the government security forces used violence against them. People who were celebrating the Victory of Adwa in Addis Ababa also sustained serious injuries, according to the report.

The report released by EHRC also touched on the human loss and physical injuries in Debre-Elias Woreda, East Gojjam Zone of Amhara Region. Accordingly, 15 innocent people were killed and 18 others were also injured heavily on 01 February 2023 by security forces.

Similarly, at least five civilians were killed in Shewa-Robit, North Shewa Zone of Amhara Region in a violent measure taken by the national Defense Force. Seven people, including a priest, were also killed in an action taken to disarm people at a place named Rassa in the same zone, the report stated.

The Commission report has also raised the killing of three and injuries of 30 people on 15 February 2023 in the violent action taken by the police against peaceful demonstrators who demanded for potable water in Wolkite Town, Guraghe Zone of South Nations Nationalities Region.

EHRC has also indicated that the conflicts and attacks have also continued in Horo-Guduru, East Wollega, West Wollega, North Shewa, Kellem Wollega, Illu-Abba Babor, Buno Bedelle, East Shewa, West Shewa, South-West Shewa, in Arsi Zone A and in two Zones of Guji.

The conflicts and attacks in various districts of the stated Zones, especially in Kiremu, Gida Ayana, Alge, Hurumu, Amuru, Horo Buluq, Jardega Jarte, Bosset, Gindeberet, Chobi, Dera, Kuyu, Merti Jeju and neighboring districts of Arsi Zone, have caused loss of life and injuries. This has long been a very serious issue and needs due attention, EHRC said.

The Commission also reported on the enforced disappearance of activists, journalists, representatives of political parties and civic associations and other individuals who allegedly organized the people to denounce the government through various alternatives including protests. There are many of the stated individuals who have been detained but not appeared before court, according to EHRC.

The report stated about the continuation of “repeated and prolonged arrests” of activists, journalists, leading members of political parties, including those who engaged themselves in various civic associations in the Amhara region.

The other part of the report indicated that there are restrictions against the right to move from one region to another by imposing curfew and setting requirements in a region or a place.

