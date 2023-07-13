Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Abiy Ahmed to resolve stalemate over GERD 

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (right) and Abiy Ahmed (left). They vowed to resolve stalemate over GERD. (Photo : Screenshot from OPM video)

borkena

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed is in Egypt for a leader’s summit to discuss the situation in Sudan. He met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to discuss bilateral relations.

News update from the office of the Prime Minister indicates that the two leaders reached an agreement to enhance bilateral relations in the realms of economy, politics, and culture.

Also, they vowed to resolve the stalemate between the two countries in connection with the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) over 90 percent of whose construction is said to have been completed.

The office of the prime minister shared the Joint Statement released by the two leaders after their discussion.

It is featured below :

Joint Statement on Ethiopia – Egypt Relations

Today, July 13, 2023 President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, received Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed (PhD), and resumed discussions.

The two leaders reiterated their mutual political will to enhance the bilateral relations between their two countries, politically, economically, and culturally, based on the common desire to achieve their mutual interests and the prosperity of the two brotherly people, and which will also actively contribute to the stability, peace and security of the region, and their mutual ability to deal with common challenges.

The two leaders discussed means to overcome the current stalemate in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) negotiations, and in this regard, they agreed on the following points:

1. To initiate expedited negotiations to finalize the agreement between Egypt, Ethiopia and The Sudan on the filling of the GERD and the rules of its operations, and they will do all the necessary efforts to finalize it in 4 months;

2. During the period of these negotiations, Ethiopia has indicated its commitment, during the filling of the GERD within the hydrological year 2023-2024, not to cause significant harm to Egypt and Sudan, in a manner that provides the water needs of both countries.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Got a business? Get Listed on Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel