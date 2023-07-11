Yohana – Gelagay – Ethiopian Music

borkena

Yohana – Gelagay – new Ethiopian Music that was uploaded on youtube about two weeks ago. And it has got over half a million views. Some do see her work in high regard.



One of the comments on youtube reads “Yohana will be the face of Ethiopian music after few years, mark my word. Another banger.” What do you think of her music? Share your views in the comment section.

Video : embedded from Sewasew Multimedia YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

