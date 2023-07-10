At least Six innocent people killed in Gilgel-Beles Town, Benishangul-Gumuz Region

Gilgel Beles town (source : DW Amharic/ cropped image )

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Over six civilians were killed at a shooting spree that occurred last Friday in Gilgel-Beles Town of Benishangul-Gumuz Region, sources said. Deutch Welle (DW), the Amharic service, reported quoting eye witnesses that an unidentified number of people sustained bodily injuries during an attack perpetrated by armed militants. A resident in the area told DW that they have seen the dead bodies of six people.

“I have seen bodies of six people. The others in the car were taken to Village Number Seven. I don’t know about the number of bodies. I have not received the information on this. The killing occurred last Friday at 6:30 pm. They said the defence force had arrived. But I have not seen them until now.”

The other eye witnesses who were around the area said that the number of people who were killed in the attack could be over the stated figure. Others who were approached by DW said that dead bodies were cleared away from the area until yesterday morning.

Demelash Gebremichael, Federal Police Commissioner, was in Assosa, Benishangul Gumuz region, last week to inaugurate Federal Police West Command office (Photo : public Domain)

“The people and bandits are living together. They roam around armed with heavy weapons. They commit robbery by detaining vehicles. They kill, detain and flog people. They have come at last massacring many people. Now dead bodies are being collected, others sustained injuries and currently they are receiving treatment at hospital. We have no idea whom to tell,” they said. Militants who had alienated from armed struggle and settled in China Camp, which is located near the town, may be behind this killing, according to eyewitnesses who were approached by DW correspondent, Negassa Desalegn.

DW tried to get views of officials of Metekel Zone and Regional Police Commission; but it was in vain.

BORKENA wrote on its Saturday issue about the freely moving militants in Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State. The news source said, quoting an official, that Militants that are active in the Region “get budgetary support and vehicle provision from the government”.

