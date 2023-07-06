And Ethiopia by Erteve – Israel based singer of Ethiopian Origin

Jonathan Lonstein,

TamaRadah is launching her third album called “ERTEVÉ,” the name given to her at birth. This album expresses acceptance with Ethiopian identity, ethnic heritage and Tamar’s first language – Amharic. It consists of eight pieces, most of them versions of Ethiopian folk songs.

The three singles from the album – “Buna,” “A’nd Ethiopia,” and “Hoya Hoye,” conquered the main playlists on Spotify and Apple Music, and received attention from leading radio stations. Her two previous albums also received favorable reviews. Tamar’s rich catalog so far was connected to an African groove and emphasized in Hebrew. This album in Amharic is a choice to express Tamar’s integrated identity – to celebrate all her sides and identities. It celebrates her original, unfiltered name steeped in happiness and wealth.

