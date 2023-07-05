Police Commanders, Security Head shot dead in Amhara Region

Inspector Worku Shimeles (Victim)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – July 05, 2023 (BORKENA) – Reports from various local media outlets indicate that senior leadership members including security officials in Amhara Region are being murdered by unidentified bodies.

Abdu Hussien, security head of Shewa Robit Town administration in North Shewa Zone of Amhara Regional State was shot dead yesterday, July 04, 2023. Addis Maleda indicated that the assassination of the official occurred a day after two police commanders were gunned down in the same region.

Addis Maleda said that the security head, Abdu Hussien, was shot dead and nothing has so far been identified about the responsible body for the assassination.

Town residents told Addis Maleda that following the assassination of the official, the Defence Force closed the roads in the area.

Request forwarded to Town’s officials by Addis Maleda for further information was reportedly turned down.

Abdu Hussien

Shewa Robit, located 220 kilometres from Addis, is a town where officials have repeatedly been shot and government security offices attacked, according to Addis Maleda.

Following the deployment of the Defence Force in Amhara Region to hunt down the armed militants, Fano, officials in that region have been assassinated, Addis Maleda said.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia Insider reported the assassination of Woreda Police Chief Commander and Deputy Commander in East Gojjam Zone of Amhara Region. The two Police Commanders of Dejen Wereda were gunned down and other two were wounded during fire shots opened by unidentified individuals. The news source, the Woreda Communication Office, said that the assassin “is still at large”.

The Chief Police Commander of Dejen Wereda, Inspector Zewdu Tadele and the Deputy Commander, Inspector Werku Shimelis were assassinated last Monday July 03, 20323. The two police commanders were killed while riding on a vehicle to supervise whether the eighth grade examination was processed without any security problem, Woreda Communication office head told Ethiopia Insider.

