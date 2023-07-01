Pastor Yonatan Aklilu’s property up for auction

Pastor Yonathan (left) shakes hands with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed (right). Photo : SM/file

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Local media have come up with the latest about Pentecostal Pastor, Yonatan Aklilu. Once favoured and awarded by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the Gospel teacher has become the talk of the town.

Yonatan Aklilu, Evangelist of Pentecostal Church was taken as a lucky person to be ‘anointed’ by the Premier with 25,000 Euros in September 2020. The PM reportedly awarded the young pastor for his Melkam Wetat (good young man) initiative. The 25,000 Euros was the award the Premier had received from the Hessian Peace Prize.

Now the name of the founder of Melkam Wetat seems to be renounced across every corner of Addis and all over local towns in connection with property auctions. A notice released by the state-run newspaper, Addis Zemen, is calling for a public auction of properties of the famous evangelist.

One of the privately owned banks, Nib has come with an open auction on the properties of evangelist Yonatan Aklilu who had borrowed a good amount of money to possess the soon to be auctioned properties, which were taken as collaterals by the bank. Nib Bank is calling for official sales of the properties which have been known to be registered under the name Yonatan Aklilu.

Addis Zemen made public through an auction notice issued on 20 June 2023 that the properties registered under the name of the Minister, Yonatan Aklilu and located in various areas across the country would be auctioned.

The auction notice has made official that the properties of the pastor that will be auctioned include a three-storey house laid over 400-square-metres of land in Hawassa Town of Sidama Region. An edifice spread over 1,271 square metres of land and located in the East Sub-Section of Hawassa Town is also the other property of Yonatan to be auctioned. This property registered under Yonatan Aklilu Anjello Zebra Grill, a private limited company, has been put up for auction with an initial auction price of birr 30 million, according to Addis Zeman.

The other property of the evangelist put up for an open auction is a residential house with a 500 square metres domain and registered under the ownership of Yonatan Aklilu Anjello Zebra Grill limited private company in Bole Sub-City of Addis Ababa.

