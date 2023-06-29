Thursday, June 29, 2023
Ethiopian Music
Updated:

Zebiba Girma – Astawashe – New Ethiopian Music

borkena

Zebiba Girma’s latest single , Astawashe , was uploaded on Youtube two weeks ago. It has got well over half a million views. She is one of the popular singers, for the new generation.

Video : embedded from Ela RECORDS YouTube channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

