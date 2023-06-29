Robbery, extortion rampant  in Mekelle Town

Mekelle City (Photo credit : Tigray Online /file)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Robbery and extortion are spreading in Mekelle Town, the Capital of Tigray Regional State, a local radio said. Birat FM Radio reported here that the people in the Town are losing their lives due to robbery.

The FM Radio quoted the people of the town as saying that the robbery and extortion being witnessed in the Town have reached a serious level.

An individual who requested anonymity for safety reasons said that some young people get themselves organized and do the robbery and extortions by arming themselves with sharp weapons in areas especially known by the name Kebele 14, 15 and 16.

“We are now at the level in which it is hardly possible for us to move around carrying cell phones. To move around across the Town after 1 or 2 pm in the evening is unsafe and life threatening,” the individual said. The residents told Bisrat Radio that the appearance of the Town has changed after the recently held war.

The other town resident told FM Radio about an elderly man who was killed recently in a robbery attack while walking to a religious institution. There are also other people who are under medical treatment for the physical injuries they sustained. The robbery is being carried out in pubs under the glaring sun, according to the Town residents who talked to the Radio.

Though the town Administration and security forces apprehended the people who allegedly committed the crime, they would release them days after, only to find them later engaging themselves in the robbery acts, the residents said adding that cell phone and bag thefts have become a common trend in the Town.

As there were not sufficient security forces previously, the community used to collaborate to watch every village. However, following the disruption of the duty, the robbery has become intensive, leaving the people in problem, the residents said.

Bisrat Radio attempted to include comments of the Town Administration, but it was in vain.

