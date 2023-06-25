borkena

Watch Ferash Adash part 39 – Ethiopian Comedy /Satire. In this part, Satirist Tesfahun Kebede reflects on hesitation of officials to leave office after indulgence in “benefits” by virtue of holding an office.

Video : embedded from Art TV Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from video

__

Entertainment



Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com