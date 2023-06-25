Sunday, June 25, 2023
Ethiopian Comedy
Updated:

Ferash Adash part 39– Ethiopian Comedy /Satire

borkena

Watch Ferash Adash part 39 – Ethiopian Comedy /Satire. In this part, Satirist Tesfahun Kebede reflects on hesitation of officials to leave office after indulgence in “benefits” by virtue of holding an office.

Video : embedded from Art TV Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from video

__

Entertainment 

Business Listing 

