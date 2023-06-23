Was the Ethiopian Airlines Cargo Saved by the Bell?

Ethiopian Airlines plane at Bole Airport on a cloudy day earlier this month (Photo /borkena)

Yonas Biru (PhD)

Three days ago, I posted a blog titled “The Reason Behind Ato Girma Wake’s Termination.”

The blog noted: “Two months ago, I predicted one potential source of foreign exchange to finance the PM’s Palace is taking loans from China collateralizing the Ethiopian Airlines. Two days ago, I speculated the reason behind Ato Girma’s termination is to transfer foreign exchange from the Ethiopian Airlines to the palace. Today, I learned the PM is in discussion with China to let them take over the Cargo business of the Ethiopian Airlines until Ethiopia pays its debt.”

Following the blog, I was interviewed on Anchor Media by Messay Mekonnen. The interview went viral after it was widely shared by various social media outlets. The government felt compelled to respond. In short, the government’s reply was that “the claim is false and unfounded.”

Here are two critical questions.

First, in the past the Prime Minister has repeatedly said we do not respond to unfounded claims. Why, then, did they find it important to respond in this case?

Second, my blog clearly says: “the PM is in discussion with China to let them take over the Cargo business of the Ethiopian Airlines until Ethiopia pays its debt.” But the response came from the Ethiopian Airlines? I found it strange.

I wrote the blog after I was tipped about the Prime Minister’s discussion. I was encouraged to expose it before it was too late. The blog may have preempted the Prime Minister’s plan. If so, it is a win for the airlines.

Those who rather believe the government’s denial must ask themselves the following question: “When was the last time the government told the truth about anything?”