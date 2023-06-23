My Husband’s wife – a movie that is featured on Ethiopian Airlines flight entertainment

borkena

My Husband’s wife is Ethiopian movie that is featured on Ethiopian Airlines in flight entertainment. The husband is in love with a media presenter, who demanded that he transfer a huge some of money from his wife’s business account. As it turns out, the secret lover was unable to get away with it.

The main actor appears like he is a doppelganger of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Watch the full movie below.

Video : embedded from Elias Workneh YouTube Channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

Entertainment

Business Listing



Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com