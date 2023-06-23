Friday, June 23, 2023
My Husband’s wife – a movie that is featured on Ethiopian Airlines flight entertainment

borkena

My Husband’s wife is Ethiopian movie that is featured on Ethiopian Airlines in flight entertainment. The husband is in love with a media presenter, who demanded that he transfer a huge some of money from his wife’s business account. As it turns out, the secret lover was unable to get away with it.

The main actor appears like he is a doppelganger of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Watch the full movie below.

Video : embedded from Elias Workneh YouTube Channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

