Ethiopia: A Nation Plunging into Chaos

Tewodros Gezhagne (curtesy of the Author)

Tewodros Gezhagn (PhD.)

For starters, ethnic tensions are increasingly tearing the country apart. Amharas, one of the largest ethnic groups in Ethiopia, are being hunted down and expelled from their lands by other ethnic factions. And to make matters worse, there seems to be little effort from the government to prevent such occurrences. The issue of ethnicity is now so deeply ingrained in the Ethiopian society, that it has become a reward or curse that determines one’s fate in life. In

the economic field, the situation is not much better. The economy is dominated by illegal markets and shady deals that leave the hard-working, law-abiding citizens at a severe disadvantage. The growing rate of inflation is only adding insult to injury, making it extremely difficult for honest individuals to sustain a living and build a decent future for their families.

Moreover, the education sector is reeling from rampant corruption and political interference. Regrettably, many universities have succumbed to the whims of their leaders, losing sight of the pursuit of knowledge, research, and innovation. For instance, it is now commonplace in Ethiopian universities to see entire departments shut down or initiated simply because the top management desires so. Consequently, the most vital elements of education, such as science and technology, are languishing on the brink of total collapse.

A perfect illustration of Ethiopia’s current turmoil is the multitude of developmental projects initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Having sparked initial excitement and optimism, these projects have unfortunately gone nowhere, due to the absence of sustainable financing sources. Instead, project budgets are deceitfully directed to other government priorities – or more accurately, to appease the ruling party and the prime minister himself.

Simultaneously, the political atmosphere in Ethiopia is marked by a pervasive sense of fear and suppression. Activists, teachers, and anyone else daring to voice their ideas or criticize the government are on the verge of being detained or imprisoned. A gaping chasm has emerged between the state and its citizens, leaving no space for the cherished values of democracy, free speech, and human rights.

In conclusion, Ethiopia finds itself in a dire predicament that threatens to destabilize not only the nation but also the larger region in the Horn of Africa. Ethnic violence, a failing economy, a deteriorating education system, and political oppression appear to have become the norm in this once-prosperous nation. Uncertainty prevails in every corner of Ethiopia; the very act of living has become a gamble, as life and death lay in the hands of others.

For those in search of a place that fosters independence, freedom of expression, and a sense of unity in diversity, Ethiopia sadly does not offer much solace. The country now stands as a cautionary tale and a glaring reminder to the world of the dangers that come with the erosion of democratic institutions and socio-economic progress.

