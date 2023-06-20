Starvation in Tigray has killed considerable number of people 

A displaced mother in Tigray is seen with her children (photo : file/Reuters)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The number of people dying from prolonged lack of food in Tigray Regional State is increasing by large, the Weekly Amharic Reporter said in its Wednesday issue. The paper has reported that the situation is getting worse over the last five months.

Samre is a small Wereda situated 40 kilometers from Mekelle Town of the Region. Here 25 people have died over the last four months from starvation. Some 670 children have been reported to be in critical condition.

The Amharic Weekly Reporter has sent a journalist who observed the situation in Samre Woreda. He reported concerning his observation of many mothers and children who have become bedridden due to the starvation they are suffering from.

Health Extension Package with the Health Office of Samre District, Goitom Gebre, told the reporter that the “problem is getting worse”. The cause for this, according to Goitom, is the suspension of the food supply. Food aid supply has been suspended since January, according to him. “Our request forwarded to the government has not been responded to. Cholera, maternal anemia and different types of diseases are rife. There is no budget allocated for the food and medicine. The confirmed death toll has reached 25,” Goitom said.

Tembein Town is located 80 kilometers from Mekele. Here the problem has got worse. Reporter has visited the area and observed that the problem has gone tougher due to the 50,000 displaced persons sheltered in the area. Of the displaced people sheltered in a school, 19 were dead, according to the reporter.

The Amharic Weekly said that though the problem has gone out of control, the Interim Government of Tigray has not taken any measures so far. Those who have been affected by the starvation are not only the displaced persons, others residing in various parts of the region have also been affected, according to the reporter. The war has also brought about a big adverse impact on the lives of the people. Crops were damaged, people were not able to cultivate their respective lands due to lack of oxen.

