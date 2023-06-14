“50 percent of homes in ‘Sheggar City’ illegal” says Mayor

borkena

Mayor of the newly formed Sheggar city, which many observers, as seen from social media conversations, see as a political project to oromize the capital Addis Ababa, is making claims that 50 percent of the homes in the city are “illegal.”

borena has been reporting extensive demolition of houses in the city and the hardships that affected families are going through.

Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and Ethiopian Human Rights Council have been condemning illegal demolition of houses in the city.

Video embedded below is the Mayor appearing on State media , Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC).

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel