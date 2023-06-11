50 billion birr budget requested for Ministry of Defense

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Of the 801.65 billion birr of the total budget allocation for the coming 2023/24 Ethiopian FY, 50 billion birr was proposed for the Ministry of Defense while 20 billion birr was allotted for the rehabilitation of institutions and services affected by the recent war broke out in the northern part of the country.

During the just ending 2022/23 Ethiopian FY, the budget allocated to the Ministry of Defense was made to jump 100 billion birr for the first time. This was done to cover expenditures needed during the war, which erupted in the northern part of the country.

The next year’s budget request bill tabled for approval by the House of Peoples Representatives indicates that following the Pretoria Peace Agreement, the defense budget allotment of the 2023/24 Ethiopian FY was proposed to be 50 billion birr.

The draft budget bill tabled for discussion indicates that of the new budget allotment of the 2023/24 FY, 20 billion birr has been earmarked for the rehabilitation of war-affected infrastructures in north Ethiopia. The budget allocation has also considered subsidies amounting to 214 billion birr to Regional States. Tigray Region which has not received budgetary subsidy for the last two years, due to the war, will get 12.5 billion birr starting from the next budget year.

As usual, the lion’s share of the subsidy is allocated to Oromia, Amhara and South Nations Nationalities Peoples Regional States. Accordingly, the regions receive 71.9 billion, 45.1 billion and 26.9 billion birr subsidies respectively.

Moreover, Somali Region will get a subsidy of 20.8 billion birr while 6.4 billion birr was allocated to the South-West Ethiopia Peoples Regional State. The budget bill proposed subsidies of birr 8.5 billion to Sidama; 6.3 to Afar; 3.8 to Benishangu-Gumz; 2.7 to Gambella and 1.5 billion birr to Harari Regional States. Addis Ababa City and Dire Dawa Town Administrations will receive budgetary subsidies of birr 5.2 billion and 1.8 billion respectively.

