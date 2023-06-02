Schools in war ravaged areas severely hit by shortage of teachers

Credit : Aljazeera (resized)



By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Over 500 teachers displaced from Afar Region are now in settlement sites in Tigray Region, sources said.

With relative peace prevailed in the war ravaged areas of the northern part of the country, schools have become operational. Though this is a heart-warming opportunity, the fact that there is a shortage of teachers has darkened the flickering hope, according to news heard on Ahadu FM Radio.

President of Ethiopian Teachers Association (ETA), Yohannis Benti (Dr.) told Ahadu FM Radio that ETA established a committee and sent it to Afar Region for further investigation. According to a survey collected in this regard, over 2,000 teachers were killed during the civil war and over 500 were displaced and sheltered in a settlement area in Tigray Region, according to Yohannis.

The president further said that if the teachers located in the shelter site are able to repatriate back to the region, the current pressing problem in the sector would be eased. When the initiative being seized partially to open schools is enhanced, there will certainly be a shortage of teachers. However, the concerned body should do what is expected of it to resolve the problem.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian Ombudsman Institution disclosed here that over 3, 800 teachers and students in Tigray Region lost their lives during the civil war that erupted in the Northern part of the country. The Institution made official a survey it conducted on the loss and damage the war had brought about in the region.

It was said that the damage inflicted on schools has caused an adverse impact on the teaching-learning process that has been launched recently. The Regional Education Bureau on its part blamed the concerned federal and international organisations for failing to live up to their expectations.

Chief of the Ethiopian Ombudsman Institute, Endale Haile (Dr.) told VoA, Amharic service that his Institute had conducted a survey in all areas except the 26 Weredas, which are not under the supervision of the Region.

The survey indicated that until August 2022, 88 percent of school classrooms have been damaged partially and fully and 96 percent of room desks and 95.8 percent of blackboards were destroyed. This rate of damage has adversely impacted the recently started teaching and learning process, according to the Chief of the Federal Ombudsman Institute. Endale further said that intensified studies would be conducted on schools in Tigray Region to identify the damage the war has caused.

