Why are we scared of dialogue?

Guangul Teshager (SM)

By Guangul Teshager

Machismo culture (exaggerated masculinity) — የተጣበበ የወንድነት ጥያቄ — is destroying our country. Who do you think doesn’t have a machismo culture? It is hard to find one. During Derg it was eprp vs derg. Once I remember the late Col.Debela Dinsa called on all youngsters and we were all there in the Menelik II School hall. The Colonel opened a candid discussion and asked us what we want for our country. One guy among us stood up and politely said, “comrade Col.Debela, we are asking for an immediate establishment of a provisional people’s government” The Colonel as well calmly replied,

” if it is a provisional one, it can’t be people’s government and if it is a people’s government it shouldn’t be a provisional government “. We were stunned. He just quashed a long held highly cherished and espoused slogan so easily. There was a complete silence. He broke the silence and said, ” I guess you are asking for a civilian rule. In that case, he paused, took off his military hat and stood in an upright position and said, “here we go, this is a civilian government” We all laughed bottom up. In conclusion he impliedly said, ” I am a soldier, trained to kill. This is my specialty. If you prefer the gun to the ballot and dialogue, we shall see who wins. See you in the street fight!

This is what I mean by machismo Marxian culture. This is what I mean by the communistic “class struggle” or machismo culture. Col Debela clearly and unequivocally, but impliedly said, I am a man, a soldier, trained to kill– if you step on my shoes, I will kill you. Equally eprp impliedly said, ‘yes we need the battle, here is the horse, here is the field. See you in the street fight.’ When they lose they started crying foul, genocide blah blah. After passing those terrible ordeals i.e; red/white terror of the mid 70s, old problem has gripped us tight once again, we witnessed once again machismo culture during the two years war in tigray. It was heavily influenced by the machismo culture in our politics. Now no more war in tigray. Peace has prevailed. We are happy and should work hard to make it long lasting. Another ‘machismoic’ bloody confrontations is in the making in the north and the south. Why our “politicians” are scared of dialogue???

Editor’s note : Views in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of borkena.com

