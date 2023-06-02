A young man killed, many others injured in  Anwar Mosque police attack 

Anwar Mosque (Photo : SM)

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – A young man was killed and many others sustained heavy bodily injuries following clashes between Muslim protestors and the police in the capital, Addis Ababa, sources said.

According to news sources, the police have used excessive force than is necessary to disperse the peaceful demonstrators who voiced protest against the demolition of Mosques in the new Town, Sheger, under construction around the Capital City, Addis Ababa.

People and institutions are denouncing the improper actions taken by the Security Forces to disperse the peaceful Muslim protests near Anwar Mosque in Addis Ababa.

The Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia said in a statement it issued later today that to preserve peace and security of religious institutions, all sides should accomplish their duties in a proper manner. The Council expressed sadness over the loss of lives and injuries sustained due to excessive force applied by the Security Force. It raised the improper actions taken against the Muslim Protestors last May 26/2023 and today, 02 June 2023. It has also expressed sadness over the incident that happened against Orthodox Churches in the diocese of West Gojjam and Arsi Zones. The Council admonished the government and the Security Force to accomplish their duties of preserving peace and security with extreme caution.

The young man who was shot by the Security Force here during the Muslim Protest at Anwar Mosque lost his life in the hospital, according to sources.

