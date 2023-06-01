City power service bureau fires corrupted employees, officials

SM /File

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Electric Service Bureau of Addis Ababa City Administration reportedly sacked 15 employees over the past nine months including those at the leadership level for their alleged involvement in corruption and misappropriation of resources. The Amharic Weekly Reporter said here today that disciplinary measures were taken against the employees who have not lived up to public expectations.

Chief executive of the Addis Ababa Electric Service Bureau, Gebeyehu Dissassa (Dr.) told Reporter that measures were taken against 109 employees and the leadership, based on grievances coming from the public and inspections conducted by the institution on issues related to the provision of electric services. Gebeyehu said that 15 of the workers who were allegedly found to be involved in corruption were fired from their posts.

A consultative forum was held on 30 May 2023 with senior officials of the federal and city administrations. This forum had its focus on works, which have been accomplished in the realms of electric power provision services, the challenges faced and the activities to be accomplished ahead, Reporter indicated.

The chief executive officer said that 60 percent of power disruption occurred during the planned power project execution while 40 percent of power cut problems were witnessed with causes unidentified by the Bureau. Gebeyehu also raised problems witnessed in the theft of power cables. “Power cables cut and theft have created problems on our duties,” he said.

Deputy Manager of Addis Ababa City Administration, Tarekegn Werkineh said on his part regarding the customers who have been reluctant to settle power service fees. “ There are unruly institutions which are not collaborative enough to pay for the service they are receiving,’ he said.

Tarekegn further said about unruly government offices which have gone steps ahead to the extent of sending electric power service workers to prison cells when they try to approach these customers to disconnect the electric power. He further spoke on theft and damages occurred on train transport cables, transformers and meters including electric power poles which have been hit by wayward vehicles…

Though the light train transport of Addis Ababa serves on average 316 commuters in a double trip, 916,000 people could not get the service or were not able to reach their destination over the past nine months due to failure and disruption of electric power, according to the deputy manager.

Transport Bureau head of the city administration, Mitiku Asmare said that the failure and disruption of the electric power of the light train transport service has caused the people to lose hope and trust in the institution.

