Party chief calls for an immediate  election in Tigray

Debretsion Gebremichael, TPLF

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Chairman of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Debretsion Gebremichael is asking for regional election to be held soon in Tigray Region, BBC Amharic service reported here yesterday.

The veteran TPLF militant Debretsion stated in a note he posted on the social media of the party that the current Interim Government of Tigray, which was established as per the Pretoria conflict resolution agreement stays in power from six months to one year. Up on finalizing its mission within the terms given, the Interim Government should transfer its responsibilities to the administration that will be elected by the people, Debretsion said. He emphasised, “we should embark on regional election immediately on the basis of self-governance”.

The party chief noted that though the previous leadership of the party was defunct, the people of Tigray should be administered by the leadership elected through ballot.

The Interim Government of Tigray has given no comment regarding the views reflected by the chairperson of TPLF.

It is to be recalled that following the peace accord signed between the Federal Government and TPLF, an Interim Government of Tigray led by Getachew Reda was established two months back. This Interim Government was composed of representations with 30 percent from TPLF and 25 percent from the Army of Tigray. The 15 percent power share was also given to opposition parties and the rest to intellectuals and civic societies, according to BBC.

TPLF was designated as a terrorist group by the parliament following its involvement in the bloody war erupted in the northern part of the country. Though the labelling was lifted, the party has entered in to a heated battle of words with the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) over the issue of returning the party legal entity. TPLF hit the ceiling up on receiving rejection letter for its demand to get licence which allows it to resume political activities in the country. NEBE replied earlier to the party that as there “is no any legal means” to renew or return the legal personality, the party should get registered anew…

In a related development NEBE said that its Tigray Branch office has gone operational as of 11 May 2023. Experts from the Board had discussion with the political leadership of the region and representatives of the civil societies on the possibilities of holding election in the region.

NEBE announced last week while presenting the nine months report to the parliament that it had planned to conduct election next year in areas where the previous election was not conducted due to the security problems. However, nothing was said regarding the specific days in which the said election is to be held.

