Inspection reveals significant number of employees’ academic credentials as phony

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Ministry of Education disclosed that 40 percent educational documents of the 225 employees were found to be phony. Acting on demands forwarded by employers, the Ministry scanned through education credentials of employees working for various offices. Accordingly, out of the 225 workers whose documents were scrutinized, 90 were discovered to be counterfeit, the Ministry said.

Senior officials of the Ministry said this while presenting the nine months performance to the House of Peoples Representatives that higher learning institutions have made official the number of illegal educational documents. Minister of Education, Birhanu Nega (professor) confirmed by quoting an inspection report that 5 percent or 921 of the 18,128 educational documents were found to be forged ones.

In a similar development, the Ministry of Education announced higher learning institutions that have forwarded requests for the renewal of licenses for existing programs and launching of new teaching programs. Accordingly, 35 higher learning institutions, which have applied for accreditation to start new programs in 71 fields of studies were accepted while 67 with requests to launch 60 new fields of study were rejected by the Ministry, according to the report.

It was also said that 66 higher learning institutions, which have come with requests for the renewal of 129 fields of study, were not lucky enough to get accreditation from the Ministry for failing to fulfill the requirements. Birhanu further indicated in his report that in surprise inspections conducted on 132 higher learning institutions and 82 campuses, nine institutions were found to be operating under unauthorized licenses and correction measures were taken against them.

The Ministry’s report includes school enrolment status of the current academic year. Accordingly, of the 29.2 million students planned to be enrolled this year, 24.9 million were reportedly able to attend school.

A report released a month back by Save the Children indicates that 2.3 million children have been out of school though peace is said to be restored in the war ravaged northern parts of the country.

Bringing back to school the students who discontinued their education due to the bloody civil war in the country is one of the priority tasks of the government, according to the report released by the Ministry of Education. As the schools, which were destroyed by the war should be rebuilt, a plan is in the pipeline to build 1,335 school facilities, Minister Birhanu said.

