Amhara Region needs half a trillion birr to get back on its feet  

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Over 522 billion birr is needed to rehabilitate war-ravaged zones and towns of Amhara Regional State, sources said. Following a study conducted by the Region on the realms of revamping the damages and losses of the recent war, the regional Finance Bureau disclosed that seven zones, three regiopolitan towns are in the front line for rehabilitation.

Over two million people have been evicted from various places and entered into the Amhara Region. Of the stated displaced compatriots 1.1 million of them are in need of emergency aid, according to the Regional Finance Bureau.

The bureau further stated that 11.4 million people residing in the region are under the tight grip of socio-economic pressure.

Facts at hand recounts that 522 billion birr is highly needed for the rehabilitation of the war-damaged school and health facilities, infrastructure…

Over eleven million people have economically and socially been hit severely. Figures depict that there are 2.4 million people who have been evicted forcefully from Oromia and other places.

Still we have 1.1 million war-crippled people in the region waiting for emergency aid. The news source indicates that systematic strategies are underway to displace Amhara from Addis Ababa and carry out ethnic cleansing. Things are getting worse on the human rights and economic lives of the Amhara people as the Ethiopian Defence Force unleashed war within the region, according to the Finance Bureau of the Region.

