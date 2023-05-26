Party members resigning en masse

Yeshiwas Assefa, former chairperson of EZEMA Party

By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Seven members of Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (ECSJ) including the former chairperson of the party Yeshiwass Assefa resigned from membership on their own request, sources said. The politicians said in a resignation letter they released that their longtime efforts to turn the derailed party back to its course has not been successful due to various internal and external reasons.

The resignees said that rather than coordinating members, followers and the party for the struggle, the senior party leadership has been supporting the government-sponsored nation-wide atrocities and advancing the values and objectives of the ruling party.

Tolerating the position and approach differences reflected within the party, the resignees claimed that they were forced to stay “in internal struggle as the party derailed with its causes. They further blamed that the leadership gradually closed the party organizing system not to be free and inclusive.

The seven party members, who resigned from ECSJ, are Yeshiwass Assefa, Habtamu Kitaba, Daniel Shibeshi, Nansi Wudineh, Jiolgaw Jemmere, Tekle Bekele and Nuri Mudesir, it was learnt.

It is to be recalled that previously deputy leader of ECSJ, Andualem Aragie and Head with Public Relation section, Natnael Feleke resigned from the party on own request.

Andualem states in his letter of resignation about the incapacity of his party to add valuable contributions as planned to abort the hardship the people have endured. As he was not successful in bringing back the derailed party, he was determined to resign.

Andualem said that with all his urges, complaints, suggestions and grievances unresolved or taken no notice of, it was insignificant or meaningless for him to continue as party member.

