TPLF’s request for legal personality rejected by board

NEBE Chairperson, Bertukan Mideksa (Photo credit : Reuters /file)

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – TPLF’s request for the return of its legal personality was turned down by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), sources said.

The Amharic Weekly Reporter said on its 13 May 2023 issue that TPLF’s legality was nullified by the Board for its ‘involvement of acts of violence’ against the provision of the electoral proclamation number 1162/2011 article 98/1/f.

It was to be recalled that concerning the consequences of the annulment, the board decided as per proclamation 1162/2011 article 99/1/ that the party cannot do any activity starting from the date of the decision. Moreover, the party officials are not allowed to do any movement on behalf of the party, Reporter said.

TPLF forwarded its request if the board could retract its decision by taking into consideration the current situation and return its legal personality. However, the NEBE did not accept the claim saying that there is no legal ground for it to consider the demand.

Though the acts of violence, TPLF has been accused of, are no more there, still there are no provisions stipulated in Proclamation 1162/2011 that enabled the Board to return the legal personality, NEBE said.

Therefore, the party can get legal personality if it forwards a new request for registration based on Proclamation 1162/211, article 66 and succeeding provisions, NEBE added.

As the questions concerning the party officials and properties were the result of the cancellation decision made by the board, here also NEBE has rejected such requests saying that they should not be raised afresh.