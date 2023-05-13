Internally displaced compatriots without shelter

internally displaced people staying at Debre Birhan Shelter (Photo : file)

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Deber Birhan shelter said that they faced serious problems because of heavy downfall of autumn rains. VoA Amharic Service reported on 13 May 2023 quoting the displaced persons that the food aid that was used to be provided to them has stopped for the last two months.

The Deputy Mayor of Debre-Birhan Town Administration, Bedilu Wubeshet, said that his administration is hosting displaced compatriots beyond its capacity and this has caused adverse impacts on the refugees and the town. He further calls for the support of charity organizations. The new settlement site under construction in an area commonly known as Bakello will not entertain more than 30,000 IDPs, according to Bedilu

Director of the Disaster Prevention and Food Security and Early Warning and Response Directorate of Amhara Region, Birhanu Zewdu said that there are over 660 thousand displaced people in the Region. Birhanu said that humanitarian organizations are not providing aid to the displaced people the same way they have done to the war-victims in the northern part of the country.

Though she does not know her exact age, the old woman, Medina, says she is probably 70 years old. It has been two months since she was displaced from Anno Area, in Wellega of Oromia Region and settled in China Settlement Camp located in Debre-Birhan Town. The food aid supplied by the local community has saved them from starvation ever since they have been displaced. However, the tent they have been crowded in could not protect them from the downpour, Medina said.

The displaced persons coming from different Zones and Weredas of Oromia Region pointed fingers at ‘OLF-Shene’ as a responsible group for the killing, bodily injuries, robbery of properties and displacement. The spokesperson of the militants, the Virginia-based representative of OLF, Oda Terbie, refuted time and again at interviews he repeatedly gave to VoA, Afan Oromo service that the armed militias do not commit attacks against civilians but armed government soldiers.

The other elderly woman who has come from Anno of Wellega area is Fatima Hassan. Fatima who is a mother of four children and grand mom of four kids was separated from her family due to the security breach that occurred in her area and arrived in Debre-Birhan a month ago with one of her children. Fatima said that the IDPs faced problems, which were caused by the rains. Lack of food aid supply has also aggravated the problem, according to her.

The other displaced person who has arrived from Dano Woreda of West Shewa Zone is Getye Deribe. He said that it had been two months since the IDPs had received food aid. He is worried that the IDPs would be susceptible to infectious diseases.

VoA reported quoting the Director of the Disaster Prevention and Food Security and Early Warning and Response Directorate of Amhara Region, Birhanu Zewdu as saying that over 660,000 IDPs are living in 40 temporarily built shelters. The majority of the displaced people have come from Oromia Region, according to the director.

