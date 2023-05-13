Wereda chief administrator shot dead in his office

Wereda chief administrator,Alebachew Amogne

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Chief administrator of Werede 08 of Kirkos Sub-City in Addis Ababa was shot dead in his office, sources said. The Communication Office of the Woreda told Ethiopian Insider that a police officer assassinated the Woreda head, Alebachew Amogne in his office on 12 May 2023. The assassin, police officer, was put under arrest, the news source added.

Communication Head, Neway Tessema, told the Ethiopian Insider that Alebachew was appointed as the Woreda Chief Administrator in October 2022 and was shot and killed last Friday. Neway said that Alebachew was shot while he was in his office, which is located in Kazanchis, around a place commonly known as Hanan Bakery. The Woreda chief administrator was shot by a community police coordinator who had entered into the victim’s office as a peaceful individual who pretended to get service, according to the communication head.

Kirkos Sub-City confirmed that a customer killed Alebachew, while he was on office duty serving the public. The Communication Head said that Alebachew was shot around his left bosom and though was taken to the nearby Zewditu Memorial Hospital, he passed away at around 11 am.

A worker at Zewditu Memorial Hospital approached by Ethiopia Insider confirmed that Alebachew was dead and the police had taken his body for post-mortem. The police arrested the individual who was suspected of killing the Woreda chief, Alebachew Amogne, according to the Wereda Communication Head.

A statement released by Addis Ababa Police indicates that the man who allegedly committed the killing was a member of zonal community policing service of Kazanchis area. The suspect police shot the Woreda chief for the deceased allegedly prevented his matters from settling.

