Foreign investors evacuating industrial parks because of corruption, bureaucracy

Adama Industrial Park (Photo :file/FBC)

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Foreign investors that have been engaged in various sectors in Ethiopia are evacuating Industrial Parks due to what they think unjust payments they are asked to process works and bureaucratic bottleneck, sources said. This was said at the inspection of a nine-month plan execution report of Ethiopian Investment Commission. The report of the 2022/23 Ethiopian Fiscal Year was presented to the Trade and Tourism Affairs Standing Committee of the House of Peoples Representatives (HPR) last Monday, 08 May 2023.

The Trade and Tourism Affairs Standing Committee of HPR said on the occasion that while having a visit at Eastern Industry Parks located in Dukem area of Oromia Region, the administration of the Park had been forced to pay for services ranging from little to big ones. Moreover, as there is no sentiment of ownership, investors are highly complaining of intruders that have been committing robbery by entering into the parks, standing committee members said.

The committee members confirmed during their visit that 51 investors have left the Industry Parks due to robbery, theft and bureaucratic bottleneck. The standing committee members also said that the investors have left for Uganda and other neighboring and remote countries.

The investors have faced big problems to get services of land and loan provisions without greasing the hands of the administrative bodies of land and town administrations, according to the standing committee members. There are investors who do not receive the proper services even if they pay the required bribery, their members said.

However, the Investment Commission said that it had not received any information or report regarding the departure of investors from Eastern Industrial Parks. Deputy Commissioner of Investment Commission, Daniel Teresa said, “as far as we know, no organization has left the parks. However, investors numbering not more than five have moved to other parks in the country”. He said that when investors leave the country, it is with the knowledge of the Commission and they do that after they hand over their investment permits. The stated number and information indicated are not concise to what has been said, Daniel said.

Chief Commissioner of Investment Commission, Lelisse Nemie said in the nine-month report that of the target of 4.5 billion USD investment planned to attract the country over the last nine months, it was possible to get 2.67 billion USD, which is 61 per cent of the initial target. Investments that have been attracted into the country are mostly in the sector of agriculture, manufacturing, information-communication, tourism and health, according to the report.

Among the investors that have entered in to country Chinese, Indians and Kenyans take the highest share

The Chief Commissioner said that products that cost 118 million USD were exported. Though it was planned to open job opportunities for 138,000 compatriots, 55.4 percent was achieved. Lack of product receivers of the factories, the failure of new parks to enter into operation and high turnover among factory workers were cited as reasons for low performance, according to the commissioner.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel