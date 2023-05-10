Is tension building up between Ethiopia, Eritrea? 

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Eritrean army has embarked on new military exercises in all corners of the country, sources said. People are asking where this military exercise can lead. Whom to fight against, and whom to frighten? Meraja.com collected information from sources of different Eritrean origin in Kesella, Keren and Senaafe localities including Asmara City that the coming days are pregnant with war. It is to be recalled that while talking about Sudan, president Isaias of Eritrea criticized that the one who “is disturbing the people of Sudan is the neighboring ‘Bazzar’ [baaz?] Government”.

The news source indicated that Eritrea’s relation with the government of Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia has been freezing ever since the Pretoria Accord. A comment raised from Asmera is that the political games are regarded as a hiding place in time of troubles and ‘kick’ kind of game in time of happiness. Though Abiy showed his desire to fly to Asmera, he was not given the green light two times from the other side. He has reportedly requested for the third time to visit Asmera and is waiting for the permission.

The Eritrean president is accused of interfering in the affairs of Ethiopia and Sudan and deploying his military force. Isaias, with his questionable statement regarding the affairs of Sudan, is blamed by cadres of Abiy administration for providing Fano (young militants in Amhara Region) with military training. The bystanders are criticizing that the president “is particularly meddling” in the affairs of Welkait and is about to use it as a stick to beat TPLF. Many agree that Eritrea has intervened in the internal affairs of Ethiopia and Sudan.

The current information is that the Eritrean force is conducting military exercise and amassing heavy weaponry in places adjacent to the borders of Ethiopia. The Eritrean Government has also collected and provided sanctuary for returnees and escapees from Tigray in the proximity off Irob, Zala-ambessa, Badime, Tsorena and other localities. There is a fear that such move would have a consequence of serious tension. Moreover, the Eritrean natives who were scattered in central Ethiopia have been accused of espionage and holding ID cards, acting as if they were Tigre Ethiopians. A news heard from Tigray last week recounted about Eritreans who were caught red-handed with Ethiopian ID cards in the area pretending to be native Tigre Ethiopians.

Recently Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed talked about unnamed external bodies that have been meddling in the internal affairs of Ethiopia. The unconfirmed information coming out of the two countries indicates about the spoiling relation of the two neighboring countries. The campaign being carried out by some wage-earner social media activists against the Eritreans residing in Ethiopia depicts the frowning of the Ethiopian government on neighboring Eritrea.

