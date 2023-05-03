First round negotiation with OLA concluded without agreement

Redwan Hussien (Photo : file)

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – The Federal Government of Ethiopia disclosed that the first phase peace negotiation, which was conducted in Zanzibar-Tanzania, with Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) has been concluded without agreement.

The government said through its Communication Service that though most of the first part of the discussion has been accomplished positively, the two sides have not yet reached agreement on certain issues. The Communication Service of the Government said in the statement it released here on Wednesday, 03 May 2023, that to give a long lasting solution to the conflict, the two sides agreed upon the significance of proceeding with the discussion.

The two sides said that the peace dialogue being carried out over the last nine days were not successful on certain issues. However, they did not mention which issues they have not agreed upon.

The Communication Service further said that the government has a firm stand to resolve the conflict as per the constitution of the land including the fundamental principles on which it has so far been abiding by. Taking this opportunity or considering the good beginning of resolving problems through dialogue, the Ethiopian Government reaffirmed its steadfast stand so that the issue would get final resolution.

