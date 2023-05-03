Ethiopian contending party calls gov’t to release appropriate information about negotiation with OLF

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (ECSJ) said that the Federal Government should give clear, sufficient and appropriate information to the people about the negotiation it has been holding with Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

ECSJ said here on Tuesday that since the time the ruling Prosperity Party has started leading the country, the negotiations it has been engaged in over the past five years lacked clarity and their implementation created confusion among people and were not carried out properly.

Regarding the recent negotiation of Pretoria, the government said it has reached agreement and brought about peace with Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). However, we observed there have still been unresolved issues, ECSJ said.

The party said that the current process of the negotiation has not yet been clear. Due to this, the issue has raised grievances among various parties including ECSJ, the party said.

Therefore, to avoid similar problems, which were raised by OLF upon entering in to the country from Eritrea, and by drawing a lesson from the negotiation carried out with Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the public should be made aware of the progress concerning the negotiation with Oromo Liberation Front (OLA). It is to be recalled that OLF was complaining after entering into Ethiopia that things were not carried out as per the agreement it had signed with the incumbent government, according to ECSJ. The people should get clear information concerning the negotiation being carried out in Tanzania with OLF. Citizens should be made aware of who is involved in the negotiation, the content of the negotiation, how it is executed, and its implementation… ECSJ urged. Imparting proper and sufficient information will help keep the community from further confusion and chaos, ECSJ said.

