The U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Donates  Vehicles to the Afar Regional Police to Support Humanitarian Efforts

Law enforcement forces
Awol Arba, President of the Afar Regional State, receives keys to the donated vehicles from Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ambassador Tracey Jacobson, Addis Ababa, April 26, 2023.

 US Embassy Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa – Ambassador Tracey Jacobson, Chargé d’Affaires of  the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, handed over ten vehicles, donated by the U.S.  Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL), to the Afar Regional  Police. The handover ceremony was attended by Awol Arba, the Afar Regional State  President, members of the Afar Regional Police, and the Ethiopian Federal Police.  

The vehicles will support the passage of humanitarian goods and services through  the Afar region. During her remarks, Ambassador Jacobson acknowledged the  security support the Afar Police has been providing to refugees and Internally  Displaced People (IDPs) affected by the northern conflict, and she reiterated the  United States Government’s commitment to work with the Government of Ethiopia  to continue to work to ensure goods and services reach all people in need. She  further called for the continued implementation of the Cessation of Hostility  Agreement (COHA) to support humanitarian efforts in the region. 

The donation falls under INL’s 2019 Letter of Agreement with the Government of  Ethiopia to increase the capacity of law enforcement agencies to engage effectively  with the public and other civilian security agencies both domestically and  regionally.  

