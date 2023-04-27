The U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Donates  Vehicles to the Afar Regional Police to Support Humanitarian Efforts

Awol Arba, President of the Afar Regional State, receives keys to the donated vehicles from Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ambassador Tracey Jacobson, Addis Ababa, April 26, 2023.

US Embassy Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa – Ambassador Tracey Jacobson, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, handed over ten vehicles, donated by the U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL), to the Afar Regional Police. The handover ceremony was attended by Awol Arba, the Afar Regional State President, members of the Afar Regional Police, and the Ethiopian Federal Police.

The vehicles will support the passage of humanitarian goods and services through the Afar region. During her remarks, Ambassador Jacobson acknowledged the security support the Afar Police has been providing to refugees and Internally Displaced People (IDPs) affected by the northern conflict, and she reiterated the United States Government’s commitment to work with the Government of Ethiopia to continue to work to ensure goods and services reach all people in need. She further called for the continued implementation of the Cessation of Hostility Agreement (COHA) to support humanitarian efforts in the region.

The donation falls under INL’s 2019 Letter of Agreement with the Government of Ethiopia to increase the capacity of law enforcement agencies to engage effectively with the public and other civilian security agencies both domestically and regionally.

To learn more about the U.S.-Ethiopia partnership visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia and follow U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa | Facebook and Twitter.

__

To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena

Business Listing

Ethiopian News Video

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. Subscribe to YouTube channel