Refugees from war affected Sudan entering Ethiopia 

By Hailegebriel Endeshaw

Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA – (BORKENA) – People fleeing the civil-war in Sudan are crossing over Ethiopian territory. Sources said that war-affected people of various nationalities are entering into Ethiopian Town, Metema-Yohannes, West Gonder Zone of Amhara Regional State.

Information released by the Communications Office of West Gondar Zone indicates that citizens of 23 countries including Sudan have so far entered into Ethiopia fleeing the war in neighboring Sudan. Children, women and elderly people are among those fleeing the war.

The Communications Office said that the war fleeing refugees have been traveling on the basis of their interest from Metema Yohannis to Gondar Town and other areas. Town Administration of Metema Yohannes Town, Zonal senior leadership and concerned security bodies are providing humanitarian support so that the war fleeing people can reach wherever they desire without any hassle.

